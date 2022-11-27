Countryfile fans blast ‘hard to watch’ animal poaching segment

“From hare coercing to badger baiting, raptor persecutions to poaching, wildlife crime causes suffering for animals harms our environment, and is often linked with organised crime.”

The BBC presenter also spoke with Lee Holmes, who is one of 20 Wildlife Crime officers in North Yorkshire Police.

He explained Lee was trained to deal with such crimes, explaining: “Groups meet up and set their dogs on wild animals betting money on whose dog will kill first and this will be blood sports.”

The officer replied: “There is a big betting culture amongst it, so the dogs will chase rabbits filmed on camera phones, and they will be bets put on and money made.”