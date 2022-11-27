Creating for Web3: Recognizing the differences from Web2

We know how technology has advanced throughout time across all industries. The advent of the Internet has proven to be a huge technological advancement that has dramatically impacted the world. We are fortunate to live in a period that has allowed us to experience the advantages of the Internet.

Today, we have seen the web in many different stages up to this point.

In the early 90s, the Internet was about informative websites, also known as read-only or Web1.

In the Web2 era, we saw an influx of user-generated content, which brought about the social media and creator economy we know today. Nowadays, Web3 is a topic of conversation.

You might have come across the terms ‘Web2’ and ‘Web3’ in the context of blockchain technology. So let’s understand what these terms mean and how they differ.

The “Social Web,” sometimes referred to as Web2, revolutionized the Internet from static, unchangeable pages to supplemental, interactive, and engaging experiences. The development of social networks and other exciting web platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and many more were made possible by cutting-edge technology developments like Python and Javascript.

User-generated content has prospered and grown due to data being obtained, distributed, and shared by platforms and applications owned and controlled by many robust businesses. As internet users accumulated more data and information, centralized companies began selling it to marketers. Websites are now personalized for Internet users who visit them. Web2 thus gave way to the age of targeted marketing.

Web3, also known as the third generation of the Internet, will see users gaining control over their data and content. A decentralized online ecosystem is the most recent and sophisticated evolution of the Internet.

Modern innovations like Blockchain and DeFi enable a decentralized communication network to access digital records of complex data and transactions.

The fundamental reason cryptocurrencies exist is that they operate without a third party or centralized authority.

Due to its refusal to follow traditional management approaches and data storage, blockchain is a crucial component of the next stage of the Internet. It ensures a unique solution to financial transactions without needing an intermediary.

In conclusion, Web2 has superb technical capabilities. They are, however, provided by companies that demand that customers follow specific procedures and criteria. In contrast, Web3 puts more emphasis on privacy and security than management and surveillance. Web3 will give complete, improved control of their data to web users. They offer the choice of keeping the information private and secure.

