Cruise guru on the best ‘luxury’ suites for ‘maximum value’





A luxury suite onboard a cruise ship is often a splurge many holidaymakers save for a special occasion, but while they will be more expensive than a standard cabin, a cruise expert has explained how your money could go further if you do decide to shell out. Author and blogger Elaine Warren, who runs The Family Cruise Companion, says there are even some ways you can get luxury at a discounted rate.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Elaine said: “If you’re looking for maximum value and enjoy luxury, it is often worth upgrading to a more expensive room on a cruise. However, there are certain factors that you need to take into account before making this decision. “For instance, how frequently will you use the room? How many people will be using it at any given time? What amenities do you require, for example, do you need a kitchen? “Once these questions have been answered, consider budgeting your outlay to find the best deal possible.” As well as the type of cabin, passengers should also take into account where onboard the ship their suite is located. “When it comes to selecting a room, there are a few key factors to consider,” Elaine said. READ MORE: UK’s favourite National Trust attraction is ‘spectacular’

“They also tend not to face strong winds and often have air conditioning in case it gets too hot during your stay.” And even if a cruise cabin is advertised as being the best of the best, it’s well worth doing some research before splashing out. “Always read reviews of different cruises to make an informed decision about which one is right for your needs and budget,” said Elaine. “I upgraded once for my honeymoon. Two words: magical and expensive!” January through to March, known as wave season in the cruise industry, is one of the best times to book a holiday at a reduced price. The “wave” refers to the tidal wave of cruise promotions offered during this time. Promotions can vary, but often include discounted room rates, a lower initial deposit, free onboard credit to spend on activities and services, or discounts for additional guests. Elaine added: “Remember that cruise rates fluctuate seasonally, so if you don’t find a deal right now, check back later.” As well as being strategic about when you book, the time of year you choose to travel can also be critical when it comes to savings. “Cruise holidays can be an excellent way to spend time with family and friends, but you need to plan ahead for savings to be maximised,” said Elaine.

“The best time of year to save money on a cruise holiday is typically during the off-season, which is October through to May, when prices are lower. “One popular method that people use to get the best deals is by using travel websites like Expedia. By doing this, you’ll have access to user reviews and can compare different offers before purchasing.” She added: “Another option where crazy savings can be found is contacting cruise companies directly and asking about pricing promotions they might be running. “While the internet should obviously be your de facto starting point for bargain hunting, you would be amazed how often I have managed to wangle a better deal with direct communication with the liner or their sales department.”

