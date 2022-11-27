Daniel Phillips on verge of J1 tennis tournament after knocking

Daniel Phillips knocked out Argentinian top seed in qualifying for J1 Bradenton tournament

Daniel Phillips has continued his fine recent run of form in junior tennis tournaments by making it through to the final round of qualifying for the J1 Bradenton event in Florida.

Bermudian Phillips beat the number-one seed, Gonzalo Zeitune of Argentina, in straight sets and will now take on Simon Mysilvec of the Czech Republic, with the winner securing a spot in the tournament proper.

Phillips, who has achieved his equal-best ranking of 327 after a win in Boca Raton and a runner-up finish in Guatemala last week, has knocked out Zeitune, who is ranked 173 places higher than him and Rohan Belday of the United States so far this week as he attempts to gain entry into one of the biggest tournaments of his career to date.

Usually plying his trade at J4 level, the fifth tier of junior tennis, a win in the final round means he would compete for the first time at J1 level and be certain to end the year with a career-high rating.