Dating app pictures you should always include





The world of dating apps can be a daunting one, especially if you have been out of the dating game for some time or are a first-time user. But in the modern world, they are rapidly becoming one of the most popular ways for couples to meet.

According to data from Statista, in 2021 nearly over 234million people worldwide were using online dating websites or apps. However, the success of a dating profile can vary, and the photographs you use can play a major role in first impressions. Christiana Maxion, a dating coach known as “The Dubai Matchmaker”, told Express.co.uk that the most important thing is to show your “authentic” self in these pictures. Christiana’s mission statement is to “rewrite the blueprint of the modern dating-verse, one match at a time”, which she is doing through her UAE-based public matchmaking service for locals and expats based in Dubai. To date, she has a 96 percent success rate of helping people find the one, with “hundreds of marriages made and thousands of happy couples worldwide”. READ MORE: Woman ditches date after seeing odd photo he carried in his wallet

She explained: “The best photos for dating apps are unfiltered, unaltered, and recent. That means within the past 18 months. You want to be representing your authentic self because the point of a dating app is to meet in person, so there’s no need to try and trick someone into a date.” One way to boost your chances of a date could be by investing in professional photographs. A 2021 Zoosk survey of 660 singles showed a majority of men (71 percent) would prefer to use professionally taken photos in their dating profiles. In comparison, only 25 percent of women showed interest in paying for professional dating profile photos. “I always suggest professional photos as they show you in your best light and the photographer can teach you your best angles and guide you through the shoot, especially if you’re a little camera shy,” said Christiana. DON’T MISS

But when selecting the photographs for your profile, you must ensure every snaps isn’t exactly the same. Instead, Christiana recommends four key pictures to include. Four must-have photographs for your dating profile Up close of your face smiling Research by YourTango found that 86 percent of singles are more likely to message someone with a selfie on their dating profile, as they feel this exudes confidence. A further 73 percent of those surveyed said a selfie can be a great conversation starter. However, filters are warned against. Despite this, on dating app Hinge, 40 percent of users said they were less likely to send a “like” if the profile picture was a selfie, preferring snaps taken by others.

Full body photo A full body photograph is a great way to secure matches. Research by Zoosk found that full body snaps increase the likelihood of getting messages from matches by a whopping 203 percent. Photo with friends A flattering photo with friends can show you are social and can make you appear more friendly. A photo of you doing a hobby or interest Whether you like long-distance running or are an aspiring artist, a photograph of you engaging in a hobby not only shows a bit of personality, it can also act as a great conversation starter.







