DEAL OF THE DAY: Holly Willoughby’s favourite brand launches sale





This year Black Friday sales have started earlier than ever, with deals being released throughout November so shoppers could make decisions on their purchases before the actual day.

Nobody’s Child is a London-based fashion label that’s been running since 2015, and has since been worn by celebrities and influencers. Holly Willoughby has been spotted wearing several pieces, all of which are fairly affordable anyway, however shoppers can get them for even less in the Black Friday sale. The brand is running a 20 percent off sitewide discount, so those looking for some new wardrobe additions can choose some new pieces and save some money. To take advantage of the discount, shoppers will need to add the code BF20 to their basket at checkout. Shop: Nobody’s Child sale

Holly Willoughby recently wore the the Ellis Midi Dress, which features a bold floral print, chic midi length and tie-detail sleeves. With the 20 percent discount applied, the price of the dress drops from £49 to £39.20, saving just over £10. There are some great pieces for party season too, including the Vienna Mini Dress, which comes in six colours including a festive silver shade, and the discount takes just under £14 off, reducing it to £55.20. Sizes are starting to sell out on lots of the clothing pieces, as fans of the brand have been shopping since the sale launched, so you’ll have to be quick before stock runs out.

The brand also focuses on sustainability, so many of the pieces are made from recycled or responsible fabrics, like the Kayla Midi Dress which is made from Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose which uses 50 percent less water than conventional cotton. The Nobody’s Child sale is set to end on Cyber Monday, so there are only a couple of days left to make use of the discount. The outlet section of the site has lots of items that are already reduced, plus the BF20 discount code works on top of the sale prices, reducing them even further. Shoppers can get free standard delivery on orders over £75, so if you’re looking to buy a few pieces, you can save on delivery too.

