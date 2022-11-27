Disney+ Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving This Week

The sequel series of a 1988 cult fantasy movie is here.

On Wednesday, November 30, Disney+ (sign-up for Disney+ here) will release the first two installments in Willow. The series hails from Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, who are serving as showrunners. The upcoming show sees Warwick Davis reprising the role of the titular hero. Joining Davis are Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

“The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne,” reads the synopsis. “Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.”

Ron Howard, the director of the original Willow, is executive producing together with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, and Samie Kim. Additionally, the producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor. Its lineup of writers includes John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.

Disney+ New TV & Movie Additions | November 28-December 4

What to Watch on Disney+ on Monday, November 28

What to Watch on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

(S1) Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

(S1, 3 episodes) Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

(S2, 4 episodes) The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

(S1) Willow – Episodes 1 and 2 (Premiere)

– Episodes 1 and 2 (Premiere) The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 206 “Lights Out”

– Episode 206 “Lights Out” The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”

– Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens” The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

– “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 7

What to Watch on Disney+ on Friday, December 2