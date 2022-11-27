Categories
Technology

Does the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer Have Wireless Apple CarPlay?


The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is a popular and capable subcompact crossover SUV with numerous features and options. Shoppers can choose from several Trailblazer trims, and though some differences exist among them, they also have many similarities. Here’s a look at the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer and whether it has wireless Apple CarPlay.

An overview of the 2023 model and its trims

2023 Chevy Trailblazer Apple CarPlay
2023 Chevy Trailblazer in Nitro Yellow | Chevrolet

Chevrolet offers four 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trims. Front-wheel drive comes standard on all, but all-wheel drive is an option. The LS is the base model, starting at about $23,000. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 137 hp. Adding AWD will bump the Trailblazer’s price to $25,000.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: