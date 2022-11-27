Does the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer Have Wireless Apple CarPlay?

The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is a popular and capable subcompact crossover SUV with numerous features and options. Shoppers can choose from several Trailblazer trims, and though some differences exist among them, they also have many similarities. Here’s a look at the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer and whether it has wireless Apple CarPlay.
An overview of the 2023 model and its trims
Chevrolet offers four 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trims. Front-wheel drive comes standard on all, but all-wheel drive is an option. The LS is the base model, starting at about $23,000. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 137 hp. Adding AWD will bump the Trailblazer’s price to $25,000.
The LT trim starts at about $25,500 and has the same 1.2-liter engine. Buyers can upgrade the engine to a 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder producing 154 hp. This upgrade bumps the price to $26,000. AWD increases the LT price to $27,500.