The Trailblazer Activ trim starts at about $27,500. It comes with the previously mentioned 1.3-liter engine. Shoppers who want AWD will have to pay about $29,000.

Last, the range-topping RS trim also starts at around $27,500. It packs the same 1.3-liter engine. Adding AWD hikes the price to $29,000.

Does the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer have wireless Apple CarPlay?

2023 Chevy Trailblazer | Chevrolet

No matter the trim, every 2023 Chevy Trailblazer model has wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard equipment. CarPlay is a convenient way to connect and use your iPhone through your vehicle’s infotainment system. With Apple CarPlay, you can easily use various apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, and Messages.

Riders can interact with their connected iPhone through the 2023 Trailblazer’s standard 7.0-inch touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay is similar to standard Apple CarPlay, with the main difference being that you don’t have to use a USB port and a lightning cable to connect your phone to the vehicle. Instead, it connects wirelessly.

On top of that, Apple CarPlay will see a significant update in late 2023. The new CarPlay will “take over your dashboard,” Business Insider reports. For example, the updated software will allow users to add widgets to their car’s digital dashboard and perform other customizations. As of this writing, Chevrolet hasn’t signed on to support the update, but that could change.

Chevrolet loaded the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer with other great tech features