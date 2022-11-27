Drivers can save £179 on fuel every year by avoiding simple

While petrol and diesel prices are slowly dropping once again, it might still take a while for motorists to feel a considerable difference. The latest RAC Fuel Watch shows that drivers can expect to pay 161.90p per litre of unleaded and 186.13p per litre of diesel on average.
With this in mind, motoring experts have warned drivers about a common petrol station mistake that may increase their fuel bill by £179 per year.
According to Nerd Wallet, the average Brit spends £3,406.80 on their car every single year and with petrol prices all over the place, this figure is highly likely to go up.
To help motorists cut costs, experts at Peter Vardy warned drivers not to choose premium fuel over standard.
They added that retailers often claim that premium fuel offers performance and economic advantages and can even protect the engine.
Haggling can save money on car insurance and breakdown cover
Haggling is an underrated art form, and one forum on Money Saving Expert revealed a £100 saving from RAC by haggling a renewal cover.
According to Money Saving Expert, motorists that have haggled their covers with AA, Admiral and RAC all had an 80 percent success rate at reducing their premiums.
Performing car maintenance checks
By performing their own car maintenance checks, spotting standard wear and tear and fixing it before it becomes a problem, drivers can avoid paying the average annual repair cost of £574.
Travel outside rush hour
Experts at A-Plan Insurance said that avoiding traffic jams will prevent the car from constantly starting and stopping.
When a vehicle is forced to accelerate and brake all the time the fuel consumption is negatively affected.
By avoiding travelling during peak times and taking alternative routes drivers may not only expect a smoother journey but also improved fuel consumption.
Driving at a constant speed is crucial when attempting to save petrol and diesel, according to the RAC.
