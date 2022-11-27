Drivers could risk MOT failure for failing to spot little-known





As the end of the year slowly approaches, many drivers will be dreading their annual MOT tests. If the vehicle is well kept and in a good condition, there is usually nothing to worry about. However, there are some silly items that can result in instant failure and more stress.

With that in mind, experts at LeaseCar.uk have reminded drivers to double-check their car’s interior and exterior before letting it go through an MOT. This is because having items such as an air freshener tied around the rear-view mirror could be seen as an obstruction to the driver’s view. The experts said that while it’s an interior addition many motorists opt for, it’s best to get rid of it before the dreaded test. The Highway Code also dictates that a driver is not permitted to use a vehicle if their view of the road is obstructed in any way. READ MORE: Fallen leaves and black ice warnings issued to drivers ahead of winter

A spokesman from LeaseCar.uk said: “The time of the year when an MOT is due is one of the most nerve-wracking moments for drivers. “It’s extremely important to carry out unusual checks such as removing an air freshener and checking reversing lights, to make sure everything is in top form. “We wanted to offer these useful tips to help drivers make these checks, which they may not have thought of before sending the car off for inspection.” Other things that drivers should look out for include: Cracks on the number plate Drivers need to check for all the minor details to get their car to pass an MOT and one of them is noticeable cracks on the number plate. One crack covering a letter on the plate can be the break or make between a pass and a fail. DON’T MISS

It’s an easy failure, but there’s also a simple solution to the problem. Motorists should simply purchase a ready-to-use screenwash and fill up the fluid bottle. Number plate lights It’s a legal requirement to have fully functioning licence plate lights, so police, other road users and speed cameras can easily identify a car. Drivers should double-check this issue even before an MOT is due, as it can lead to a fixed penalty fine.

