Drivers urged to follow 5 cheap hacks to demist cars

Drivers are getting used to seeing colder and darker mornings as they set off after dealing with the condensation on their windows. While it may seem like a hassle to many, motorists can now make use of some cheap demisting hacks to save time and money.
Mike Thompson, COO at Leasing Options, said: “There are many hacks for preventing moisture and some are, granted, more effective than others.
“Ultimately, drivers need to keep windows clean to prevent moisture from clinging to dirt. Avoid leaving wet items in the car, like damp umbrellas and jackets as these will add more moisture to the air.
“To de-mist your car quickly on the go, start the heaters off cold and increase the temperature gradually once the air has dried. Point the direction of your heaters to your dashboard so the air flow warms and dries any moisture sitting on the windows.”
Silica gel packets – £4.95 for a pack of 50 (9p each) from Amazon
Leasing Options suggest dropping a few silica gel packets into a box and keeping in your car to prevent moisture buildup.
Shaving foam – £1 from The Range
It may seem counterintuitive, but experts suggest slathering shaving foam across the windows, rub in with fingers then wipe off.
The film left behind after wiping off prevents moisture from adhering to the window, leaving windows mist-free. Because shaving foam is so highly aerated, it keeps the film layer thin enough that it wouldn’t leave any streaks or marks that might obstruct the view of the road.
Coarse salt – £1.09 from Holland and Barrett
Salt has a high capacity of absorbing water from the environment and is often used at home, but can be used in cars too. Leasing Options suggest filling a tupperware box of coarse rock salt and placing it into the vehicle.
To prevent the salt from spilling over, put a lid on the box and pierce holes in it to allow it to still work its magic.
Cat litter pellets – £1.95 for 10 litres from Tesco
Cat litter pellets are designed to absorb pet excretions, but can also absorb moisture from the air. Drivers can put fresh cat litter in a pair of tights, which can also be purchased for a low cost at most supermarkets and clothes shops.
The tights should then be tied together to secure them and placed on the windscreen and rear window shelf to soak up any occurring moisture.
Experts at Driving Test Success also stressed that drivers can clear their windscreens by simply activating their car windscreen fan. Turning this to max will cause the ice to melt instantly, meaning drivers will not need to stand in the cold this winter.
In a social media TikTok video, Driving Test Success said drivers can then turn the fan to normal once the windscreen was clear.
The captions said: “Frozen windscreen? Put the temperature on high. Put the front windscreen fan on max. The ice will start to melt from the heat. Wipe away excess water and return the fan to normal.”
