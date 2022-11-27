Drivers urged to follow 5 cheap hacks to demist cars

Drivers are getting used to seeing colder and darker mornings as they set off after dealing with the condensation on their windows. While it may seem like a hassle to many, motorists can now make use of some cheap demisting hacks to save time and money.

Mike Thompson, COO at Leasing Options, said: “There are many hacks for preventing moisture and some are, granted, more effective than others.

“Ultimately, drivers need to keep windows clean to prevent moisture from clinging to dirt. Avoid leaving wet items in the car, like damp umbrellas and jackets as these will add more moisture to the air.

“To de-mist your car quickly on the go, start the heaters off cold and increase the temperature gradually once the air has dried. Point the direction of your heaters to your dashboard so the air flow warms and dries any moisture sitting on the windows.”

Silica gel packets – £4.95 for a pack of 50 (9p each) from Amazon

Leasing Options suggest dropping a few silica gel packets into a box and keeping in your car to prevent moisture buildup.

