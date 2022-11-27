Edwina Currie defends ‘friendly’ Matt Hancock amid I’m A Celeb

“He has quite a hill to climb still, I don’t think he’s gonna win. I think Jill Scott, the Lioness, is going to win it, she’s remarkable.

“The worst thing in there? Depends on what’s going on but for three solid weeks, you’re with other people in a beautiful place, absolutely beautiful.

“And if they’re interesting and chatty and entertaining, that’s gonna be okay. If they’re a bit tedious, you’re gonna get very, very, very bored, that’s the problem,” she explained before turning her attention to Matt.

She continued: “You’re sitting around for large parts of the day waiting for things to happen, and nothing whatever to entertain you.

“You’ve no books, no paper, you can’t draw, you can’t play on your phone, you’re completely cut off, you’re completely dependent on the people that you’re with.