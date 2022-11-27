Categories
Electric cars could help the environment with charging stations


When Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took office in 2020, one of her first actions was to declare a climate emergency in her city.

Romero said she was fulfilling a campaign promise to act boldly on climate change in one of the driest and warmest parts of the Southwest.

“We wanted to deliver results,” said Romero. “The people elected me because of my promises on climate.”

One of her first actions was to establish a climate and sustainability council made up of climate experts from the University of Arizona and Arizona State University to address environmental vulnerabilities within the city.

The council saw expanding electric vehicles within the city as one realistic approach to reduce the city’s carbon output and “become a leader in clean, convenient, and affordable transportation.”



