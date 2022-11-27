Elton John described John Lennon ‘dream come true whirlwind

In return, Sean revealed: “My dad, when he first heard your voice he was in America, I think, already, and he was thinking that’s the first new kind of British singing that he really liked and dug. I think he said that he loved your music and the songs, and he liked the song, Your Song.”

The conversation on BBC Radio was part of the celebrations for what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday.

Elton describes an incredible two year period that followed, filled with laughter and creative exchanges where Elton played on John’s fifth album, Wall & Bridges, notably on the track Whatever Gets You Through Night.

John guest starred at Elton’s legendary Madison Square Gardens concert in November 1974 where they duetted on the aforementioned track, among others. WATCH THEM PERFORM IT BELOW.

Elton said of the whole experience: “It was just, for me, it was a dream come true. We laughed so much because we talked about the 50s and 60s and where we grew up, you know, Round the Horne in England, the radio shows we liked, the songs we liked, we didn’t like, and your dad was just a fountain of knowledge.”