“Elvis and the Beatles Are Back”: When Michael Jordan Took a ‘$61

Whenever one thinks about the greatest players we’ve seen in the NBA, no one can leave Michael Jordan off their list. The 6ft 6″ shooting guard is arguably the greatest player of all time, and has an excellent argument behind the same.

Michael Jordan is a 6x NBA Champion, 6x Finals MVP, and 5x NBA MVP. MJ has countless accolades to his name. One of the biggest things in his favor is a 6-0 Finals record. During his prime, MJ was unstoppable. Once the Bulls overcame the Pistons in 1991, they went on to win three championships in a row.

This is why Jordan announcing a sudden retirement from basketball in October 1993 shocked everyone. Following his father, James Jordan’s demise, MJ couldn’t feel the same way about basketball. He went on to pursue his dad’s dream of baseball.

Michael Jordan had a grand return to basketball in a $61 Million ride

After being away from the NBA for eighteen months, Michael Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls in a grand fashion. Playing the Indiana Pacers on the road, MJ decided he wanted to make a grand entry in his first game back.

An excerpt from Roland Lezanby’s ‘Michael Jordan: The Life’ best describes how the Bulls legend made his return after his first retirement.

“That Sunday Jordan violated NBA rules and flew down to Indianapolis on his private jet. The plane landed, and he sat alone inside it on the runway. He was about to play his first NBA game since his father’s passing, and he wanted to let his mind roll back over some very personal memories. Then he rode downtown with an armada of limousines carrying his security force of twenty. He would need them to negotiate the crowds that had gathered around Market Square Arena, where security workers had erected yet more barricades. Waiting for the game to start, Pacers coach Larry Brown took in the atmosphere and quipped that it seemed like “Elvis and the Beatles are back.””

Jordan broke NBA rules, and flew in on his $61 Million private jet. Pacers’ coach saw the atmosphere surrounding the arena and the game, and made a fabulous comment regarding the GOAT and Elvis.

How long did it take MJ to have a big game post first retirement?

Michael Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls on March 18, 1995. He surprised everyone with his new #45. 11 days and 5 games later, MJ was back in the Mecca of Basketball, the Madison Square Garden. The biggest player of the game in the game’s mecca? The fans were in for a show.

Jordan shook off the rust he had and dropped 55 points on the Knicks. The famous Double Knickle game announced that His Airness truly is BACK.

Playing 17 regular season games, Jordan averaged 26.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

