Emma Raducanu doing her best to be good role model, surprises

Emma Raducanu stopped by Sacred Heart High School to offer some encouragement and support to hopefully the next generation of British tennis players. Raducanu, 20, is now the face of British tennis. By winning the 2021 US Open title, Raducanu became the first British female tennis player to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade won the 1977 Wimbledon title.

Now, Raducanu is doing her best to be the best possible role model for the next generation of British tennis players. “@EmmaRaducanu dropped in on Sacred Heart High School’s session at the National Tennis Centre ahead of the girls kick-starting their journey on the LTA Youth Tennis Leaders programme,” the LTA said in their message on Twitter.

Raducanu will start her 2023 season in Auckland

Last week, Raducanu was announced as a participant of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

“Emma has a huge profile in world tennis and is a young player of immense ability. Clearly her US Open triumph and journey was spectacular and so we are thrilled that Emma has decided to play in Auckland as part of her preparation for the Australian Open.

She has had to cope with so much attention from media, fans and commercial interests as well as continue to develop as a player. In UK that is a level of pressure that can be overwhelming. Emma is showing that she can cope with this celebrity and is now working hard on her game to prove that her US Open triumph was only an indication of her capabilities.

I am sure fans will want to throng into the ASB Tennis Arena to see her in action. It is very exciting,” Auckland tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said of Raducanu signing up to play Auckland. In her statement, Raducanu said she has heard only positive things about New Zealand and is looking forward to making her debut on the hard courts of Auckland.