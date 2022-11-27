Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ real father of Chloe’s baby

Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) has been putting pressure on Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in Emmerdale after confessing she was pregnant with his baby. In a bid to keep their one-night stand a secret, Mackenzie has agreed to help Chloe find out who Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was having an affair with before he died.
Chloe has come up with her own theories, and so far, she has accused Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) of being Al’s lover.
However, after Priya put the accusations to bed, Chloe turned her attention to Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb).
Chloe believes Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) shot Al because he discovered Moira was having an affair with his enemy.
She thinks this is also the reason Moira has suddenly disappeared from the village.
READ MORE: Edwina Currie defends ‘friendly’ Matt Hancock amid I’m A Celeb fury
However, little does the teenager know, that it was actually Cain’s son, Kyle (Huey Quinn) who fired the shots which killed Al.
Chloe also has a secret of her own after she had a fling with Mack earlier this year.
Recent scenes showed Chloe having her first scan, meaning she plans on keeping the baby.
Chloe has led Mack to believe the baby is his, but viewers aren’t so convinced.
Some even believe Chloe is trying to wrongly expose Al’s affair in order to cover up her own secret.
When Chloe discovered she was pregnant, fans believed the father could have been Nate (Jurell Carter) or Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).
One fan said at the time: “Not being funny if Chloe was pregnant with Nate or Jacob’s child, she’s either going to be due really soon or at least she’d be seven months pregnant?”
However, if it is true, Mack could have a double pregnancy if his love Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) falls pregnant again after their night of passion.
Mackenzie romantically proposed to the pub owner during Sunday night’s hour-long episode.
While they celebrated with a glass of fizz, Chloe texted Mack, putting pressure on him to find out whether Moira was having an affair with Al.
Mack ignored the text and as the episode came to a close, Charity and Mack could be seen embracing.
Source link