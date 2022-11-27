Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ real father of Chloe’s baby

Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) has been putting pressure on Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in Emmerdale after confessing she was pregnant with his baby. In a bid to keep their one-night stand a secret, Mackenzie has agreed to help Chloe find out who Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was having an affair with before he died.

Chloe has come up with her own theories, and so far, she has accused Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) of being Al’s lover.

However, after Priya put the accusations to bed, Chloe turned her attention to Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb).

Chloe believes Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) shot Al because he discovered Moira was having an affair with his enemy.

She thinks this is also the reason Moira has suddenly disappeared from the village.

