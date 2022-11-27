England vs Norway: Lionesses friendly – LIVE!

The Lionesses rounded off a memorable 2022 with a friendlyd draw in Murcia. A warm-weather training camp has allowed Sarina Wiegman to check out some new faces and continue to build towards next summer’s World Cup.
England broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, when Daly headed home after being expertly picked out by a Chloe Kelly cross.
Norway were reduced to 10 players after 70 minutes when Anja Stonstevold was sent off following a second yellow card for a foul on Nikita Parris. Despite being a player down, Norway equalised after a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck. A probing long ball brought the goalkeeper off her line but she missed her attempted clearance, allowing Frida Maanum to slot home.
Live updates
Full time! England 1-1 Norway
Another good cross from the left evades everyone… and that’s the game.
90+3 mins: Stanway lofts a free-kick deep and it meets a Norwegian head.
It comes back though as Toone and Russo link up, the striker’s dangerous cross forcing some decent last-ditch defending.
Finally, a cross from the left pings off Russo too soon and bounces wide.
90 mins: Four added minutes…
Can the Lionesses cap 2022 with a late winner?
89 mins: Smart first play from Robinson as she darts down the right and crosses well for Kelly, who arrives second best and commits a foul as the ball is cleared.
85 mins: A pause with Mikalsen requiring treatment but she’s back up and ready to play on.
82 mins: That left wing, through Toone, Charles and Kelly, looks the best area for England again.
Brighton forward Robinson, 20, now comes on for her debut. Parris comes off.
GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! England 1-1 Norway | Maanum
79 mins: Roebuck misses her kick and the finish for Maanum is simple!
What a sickener for the Lionesses.
77 mins: Daly has done it all tonight and looks to have caught her knee diving in in defensive duties, now in more of a natural right-back role.
She’ll carry on as England break and Russo combines nicely with Kelly, a deflected shot winning a corner.
Source link