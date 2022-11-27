Categories
England vs Norway: Lionesses friendly – LIVE!


The Lionesses rounded off a memorable 2022 with a friendlyd draw in Murcia. A warm-weather training camp has allowed Sarina Wiegman to check out some new faces and continue to build towards next summer’s World Cup.

England broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, when Daly headed home after being expertly picked out by a Chloe Kelly cross.

Norway were reduced to 10 players after 70 minutes when Anja Stonstevold was sent off following a second yellow card for a foul on Nikita Parris. Despite being a player down, Norway equalised after a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck. A probing long ball brought the goalkeeper off her line but she missed her attempted clearance, allowing Frida Maanum to slot home.

Live updates

Full time! England 1-1 Norway

Another good cross from the left evades everyone… and that’s the game.

90+3 mins: Stanway lofts a free-kick deep and it meets a Norwegian head.

It comes back though as Toone and Russo link up, the striker’s dangerous cross forcing some decent last-ditch defending.

Finally, a cross from the left pings off Russo too soon and bounces wide.

90 mins: Four added minutes…

Can the Lionesses cap 2022 with a late winner?

89 mins: Smart first play from Robinson as she darts down the right and crosses well for Kelly, who arrives second best and commits a foul as the ball is cleared.

85 mins: A pause with Mikalsen requiring treatment but she’s back up and ready to play on.

82 mins: That left wing, through Toone, Charles and Kelly, looks the best area for England again.

Brighton forward Robinson, 20, now comes on for her debut. Parris comes off.

GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! England 1-1 Norway | Maanum

79 mins: Roebuck misses her kick and the finish for Maanum is simple!

What a sickener for the Lionesses.

77 mins: Daly has done it all tonight and looks to have caught her knee diving in in defensive duties, now in more of a natural right-back role.

She’ll carry on as England break and Russo combines nicely with Kelly, a deflected shot winning a corner.



