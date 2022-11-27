England vs Norway: Lionesses friendly – LIVE!

The Lionesses rounded off a memorable 2022 with a friendlyd draw in Murcia. A warm-weather training camp has allowed Sarina Wiegman to check out some new faces and continue to build towards next summer’s World Cup.

England broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, when Daly headed home after being expertly picked out by a Chloe Kelly cross.

Norway were reduced to 10 players after 70 minutes when Anja Stonstevold was sent off following a second yellow card for a foul on Nikita Parris. Despite being a player down, Norway equalised after a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck. A probing long ball brought the goalkeeper off her line but she missed her attempted clearance, allowing Frida Maanum to slot home.