Finally! Microsoft Reveals Why It Prefers Elder Scrolls 6 as Xbox

Microsoft’s fight to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision is still ongoing and we might have to wait till March 2023 to know where it would conclude. There’s a big debate going on in the gaming community over exclusives.

People are worried that if Microsoft acquires Activision, then they would make Call of Duty exclusive top Xbox. But recently Microsoft’s Phil Spencer cleared the air on this matter. He specifically once said that Microsoft does not plan to make the Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox.

It’s Elder Scrolls over Call of Duty for Microsoft

The real information, though, was revealed by Microsoft during their ongoing proceedings regarding the Activision acquisition in Europe. When asked why they want to keep Elder Scrolls 6 exclusives while keeping Call of Duty multi-platform, Microsoft said that business-wise, it makes sense for them to have a mid-sized game like Elder Scrolls 6 exclusive to Xbox while keeping Call of Duty multi-platform.

Now there’s an argument to be made here. People all over are suggesting that Microsoft is doing Elder Scrolls 6 a disservice by calling it a mid-sized game. Everyone remembers that Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was when it launched one of the most successful games ever released. And the fact that to this day Bethesda is selling new iterations of Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim on pretty much every existing platform, is proof enough of its success.

It’s a 2013 game that people are still buying in 2022, and Call of Duty gets a new installment every year. Not to forget, Elder Scrolls 6 is not the only “Mid-sized” game launching exclusively for Xbox next year. Another highly anticipated game “Starfield” is also on its way to Microsoft’s consoles and PC. People believe that Microsoft is selling this beloved Open world Western Fantasy RPG series short. For that, everyone has to wait a little longer.

Other than Starfield and Elder Scroll 6, Xbox players have a lot more to be excited about. Xbox gamers would be getting Senua’s Saga, Fable Reboot, and Avowed in 2023. There are rumors that these games are also coming to the TGAs. So let us wait and watch.

