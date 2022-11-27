Five odd things spotted at the Qatar World Cup so far

Supporting countries they’re not from

I’ve used the Metro a fair bit during my time in Doha. It’s state of the art, efficient and the best mode of transport to use, though Ubers are also cheap.

But one thing I’ve observed is there are plenty of fans from countries they’re not necessarily from.

Qatar locals can be seen sporting an array of jerseys. Some wear Argentina and Portugal due to their love of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two greats of the game.

When I quizzed one supporter about his allegiance to Poland, having noticed him wearing a Robert Lewandowski shirt, he told me he liked the player.

In England, we’re snobs when it comes to that sort of thing. Again, it’s nice to see supporters enjoying themselves – especially those from the region.