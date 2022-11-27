Forrie J Smith age is the oldest member of the Yellowstone cast

Yellowstone returned for its fifth season on Paramount Network earlier this month with drama again following the Dutton family wherever they go. Apart from the central family, there are some ranch hands who have been there through all the ups and downs, including old-timer Lloyd Pierce. Here’s everything there is to know about actor Forrie J Smith, including how old he is

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Yellowstone.

How old is Yellowstone’s Lloyd Pierce actor Forrie J Smith?

Yellowstone actor Forrie J Smith was born in Helena, Montana on March 8, 1959, which makes him 63 years old.

He has real-life experience living as a cowboy, having appeared on the rodeo circuit for several years before turning his attention to acting in the 1980s.

Smith has been featured in Desperado, Better Call Saul, Tombstone, Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice and Rambo III.

Earlier in this series, fans were treated to flashbacks from Lloyd’s past.

READ MORE: Edwina Currie defends ‘friendly’ Matt Hancock amid I’m A Celeb fury