“Frances Tiafoe? Let’s draw a veil over,” argues a former player

Italy is ready to take the court to compete for a place in the final against Australia, 2-1 winners against Croatia. Italian players will have to contend with the fearsome Canada of Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov. In view of this match and other details relating to the quarterfinals won by the team captained by Volandri against the United States of America, former tennis player Paolo Bertolucci spoke to eurosport.

Bertolucci explained: “I don’t know who made this story around it seems to me a fairy tale absolutely.” Bertolucci arguing on the chatter of the last few hours that would see Matteo Berrettini return for the Davis semifinal: “A player who has been on the move for a month and who should suddenly go down in a Davis Cup semifinal.”

Between the semifinals with Canada and the victory against the USA

On the match against Canada: “It’s hard to beat Canada because they have two top-level singles. Aliassime is more concrete even if maybe he’s not in the same shape as he was a month ago, as far as Shapovalov is concerned it depends on how he gets out of bed.

Very dangerous player who can have very high peaks but who can always give you a chance. Then Sonego seen leaves some more hope for Italy. Then the double was only a confirmation of the match won against the Americans. Very strong couple, if they are focused and on the piece the blues are difficult to beat.”

Bortolucci talked about Fognini and Bolelli: ” was amazed, however, there are balances. He must have asked Sock who he would have liked to play with, we don’t know if he has problems with Ram.” Finally, a last line by the former tennis player about the storm around Francis Tiafoe who listened to the American anthem with headphones on: “Let’s draw a veil over.”

It was a great chance for US to get the pass for the Davos Cup semifinals, but Italy has blocked their path for this edition.