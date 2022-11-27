Frances Tiafoe reveals his vacation spot: I didn’t want to see

Frances Tiafoe revealed he went to Turks and Caicos for a vacation as he wanted to get some rest without seeing any tennis players or familiar faces from the tennis community. Tiafoe played his last ATP tournament of the season at the Paris Masters, where he made the quarterfinal before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

After exiting Paris, Tiafoe enjoyed some quality time with his girlfriend in the Caribbean. “I don’t go to Maldives Player Lounge, you know what I mean? Everyone goes to the Maldives after the season. I don’t want to see players in my off time.

I wasn’t at the Maldives Player Lounge. I went to Turks and Caicos, actually, with my girlfriend. I had a great time. I didn’t see any tennis players, which was nice. Then I was home for a little bit after here. A little bit under the weather a couple days before coming here, so I was just kind of just in bed at the house.

I love being home. DC’s the best,” Tiafoe said, as quoted on Tennis365.

Tiafoe’s 2022 season is officially over

This week, Tiafoe represented the United States in the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in Malaga.

On Thursday, the United States exited the tournament after Italy handed them a 2-1 defeat. After Tiafoe lost to Lorenzo Sonego in the opening match of the tie, Taylor Fritz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the next match to force a decisive match.

In the decisive match, USA’s Tommy Paul and Jack Sock lost to Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini. “We are looking at flights and trying to get my ass home as quick as I can and spend it with my actual family. You know what I mean? Kind of win-win, in a sense, but I’d much rather be here. I mean, I flew all the way out here,” Tiafoe said.