Fullkrug’s career so far as Germany star saves World Cup campaign

Few had heard of Nicolas Fullkrug prior to Germany’s World Cup clash with Spain. Yet the 29-year-old wrote his name into the history books by drawing Hansi Flick’s side level against La Roja, boosting their chances of making the knockout stages of the competition in the process. So, with the Werder Bremen star now in the spotlight, it’s time to look at his career so far…

Fullkrug actually started his career at Werder Bremen, making his debut for the Bundesliga side during the 2011/2012 season.

But he would go on to make a name for himself at Greuther Furth, who were playing in Germany’s second tier, bagging six goals from 24 matches.

That would earn him a move to FC Nurnberg and, initially, it took him a while to get going.

The German star bagged just nine goals during his first two years at the club but, in his third year, well and truly came good.