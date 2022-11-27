Categories
Sports

Gary O’Neil: Bournemouth appoint 39-year-old to replace Scott


Gary O’Neil has agreed an 18-month deal to become the new Bournemouth boss after 12 matches as interim head coach.

O’Neil took charge of the Cherries at the end of August following the sacking of Scott Parker and has impressed in his first managerial role. The deal has an option of a further 12 months depending on results.

Bournemouth have won four, drawn four and lost four under the 39-year-old and are 14th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.

Ex-Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa had held discussions with the Dorset club over a potential return to the Premier League, but it is O’Neil who the Bournemouth hierarchy feel deserves to continue in the dugout and is both a players’ and fans’ favourite.

Junior Stanislas doubled Bournemouth's lead
Image:
Bournemouth have been galvanised under O’Neil

The decision to appoint O’Neil has been made despite the Premier League not approving the £120m takeover by Las Vegas-based businessman Bill Foley. It is thought the deal will be rubber-stamped within the next couple of weeks after a lengthy directors and owners test by the Premier League.

O’Neil’s time in charge has changed the dynamic down on the south coast after a sticky start to the season.

Bournemouth have scored 12 goals in their last four games and kept three clean sheets during that spell, showing qualities at both ends of the pitch.

Bournemouth are back in training on Monday after the squad were given time off following their win at home to Everton. O’Neil has been watching games at the World Cup.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: