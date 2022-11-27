Categories
Business

George Harrison Said Being a Parent Puts You in Three Periods of

George Harrison became a parent when his only son, Dhani, was born in 1978. The former Beatle said being a father puts you in three periods. You are the child, parent, and grandparent all at once.

George Harrison with his wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani, at LAX Airport in 1988.
George Harrison, his wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani | Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

George Harrison said becoming a parent changed him

In 1974, George met his second wife, Olivia, the same year he split from his first wife, Pattie Boyd. At the time, George told Rolling Stone, he had “no voice and almost no body at times.”

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: