George Harrison Said Being a Parent Puts You in Three Periods of

George Harrison became a parent when his only son, Dhani, was born in 1978. The former Beatle said being a father puts you in three periods. You are the child, parent, and grandparent all at once.

George Harrison, his wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani | Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

George Harrison said becoming a parent changed him

In 1974, George met his second wife, Olivia, the same year he split from his first wife, Pattie Boyd. At the time, George told Rolling Stone, he had “no voice and almost no body at times.”

In Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Olivia said, “When I first met him, he said, ‘I don’t want you to think you’ve discovered something about me I don’t know. I’m not claiming to be this or that or anything. People think they found you out, when I’m not hiding anything.’

“I thought he was really somebody who was saying something that I connected with. He was really a very captivating person… I liked the music, I liked what he was doing. We just seemed like partners from the very beginning.”

George and Olivia married in 1978, shortly after having their only son, Dhani. He told Rolling Stone that becoming a parent changed him.

“Yeah, that’s been a wonderful thing for me,” George said. “Everybody who has a baby thinks their child is wonderful, and it is. I’m enjoying it a lot.”

However, according to former Apple employee and friend Chris O’Dell, George wasn’t exactly changed by the experience. “Having a son was good for him,” O’Dell said (per George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door by Graeme Thomson). “But I don’t know that it changed him that much. I think he stayed pretty much the same.”

George wasn’t the best at expressing his feelings for anyone except maybe God. He found it easier to do it through song. Whatever George felt about parenthood, he loved his son and showed him through music, specifically on his tunes “Soft Touch” and “Unknown Delight.”

During an interview with NPR, Olivia said the latter became a favorite of hers. “He was saying, ‘What should I write about? What should I write a song about?’ I said, ‘Write a song about Dhani.’ And he wrote this beautiful song which was very prescient actually,” Olivia added on Dark Horse Radio in 2018 (per Harrison Archive).