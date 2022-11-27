George Harrison said releasing new music was complicated because he wasn’t competitive. How could he have competed against John Lennon and Paul McCartney in The Beatles? George didn’t want to be competitive in his solo career either. He didn’t want to promote his work like everyone else.
George Harrison wasn’t competitive with his new music during his time with The Beatles
In the early days of The Beatles, John and Paul appointed themselves the chief songwriters. Neither George nor Ringo Starr ever showed interest. However, that changed when George realized he could write a song just as good as any Lennon-McCartney tune. He wrote “Don’t Bother Me” in 1963.
Eventually, George started writing more, but John and Paul gave him a two to three-tune quota per Beatles album. Despite receiving no encouragement from his bandmates, George didn’t stop writing songs, and they mounted up. He wasn’t releasing them fast enough but wasn’t confident to push.
George told WABC-FM New York’s Howard Smith (per Beatles Interviews) he didn’t push his songs because he wasn’t confident enough. George couldn’t be competitive with his new music because there was no point most of the time.
Later, George said he was fine with his position in the band, but that didn’t mean it took its toll on his confidence levels. It also extinguished George’s competitiveness altogether.