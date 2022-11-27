George Harrison Said Releasing New Music Was Complicated Because

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend

George didn’t want to promote himself

All George wanted to do in his haphazard career was release music. If the fans liked it, then he’d continue. All the extra stuff was just a diversion, and it complicated things for his simple way of life.

During a 1987 interview with Entertainment Tonight, George said making music videos complicated releasing new music because it’s just another thing the record label liked to expect of him along with making hits. “I keep thinking that when I’ve made the record and mixed it and presented it to the record label, that that’s the end of my job, but it isn’t,” George said. “The videos, it’s just the next thing you have to do. Now we need a video.”

George told Guitar Player all the promotion was why he stopped releasing music between 1982’s Gone Troppo and 1987’s Cloud Nine.

“Just all this marketing thing-how everything has to be a certain way, otherwise you don’t have a chance of getting it on the radio,” he said. “I got tired of writing songs and making records and then finding out that nobody ever got to hear it-unless I wanted to go and do me video and all that. At that point I just got tired of it-after 20-odd years of doing it.”

In 1979, George told Rolling Stone the bigger issue with promotion and competing in the record business. It was all a diversion. He satisfied his ego long ago.

“Really, it comes down to ego,” he said. “You have to have a big ego in order to keep plodding on being in the public eye. If you want to be popular and famous, you can do it; it’s dead easy if you have that ego desire. But most of my ego desires as far as being famous and successful were fulfilled a long time ago.

“I still enjoy writing a tune and enjoy in a way making a record. But I hate that whole thing of when you put it out, you become a part of the overall framework of the business. And I was a bit bored with that. If I write a tune and people think it’s nice then that’s fine by me; but I hate having to compete and promote the thing.

“I really don’t like promotion. In the Sixties we overdosed on that, and then I consciously went out of my way at the end of the Sixties, early Seventies, to try and be a bit more obscure. What you find is that you have a hit and suddenly everybody’s knocking on your door and bugging you again. I enjoy being low profile and having a peaceful sort of life.”

George tried to have a peaceful life, but that wasn’t possible when he released new music. It was one of the biggest issues of his life.

