Germany boss Hansi Flick worried about World Cup confidence





Germany manager Hansi Flick admits his side are suffering from a confidence crisis at this World Cup. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug’s late equaliser salvaged a draw against Spain but Germany remain in a tight qualification corner heading into Thursday’s final group game against Costa Rica.

“I think that the team needs more self confidence,” said Flick. “I think that things start to develop when you start to win but maybe this will give us a boost to have the self confidence to get more goals. We need the determination of Niclas Fullkrug.” The super-sub’s thumping finish was his second goal in only three appearances for Germany and drew praise from captain Ilkay Gundogan. “The finish for our goal was unbelievable. We needed that,” said Gundogan. “Now it’s down to the last game. It’s crazy the World Cup. You know it’s going to be dramatic with ups and downs.”

Alvaro Morata had given Spain the lead as he struck from off the bench for the second game in a row. “I don’t care whether I’m on the bench or not, I just want Spain to go as far as possible at this World Cup,” said Morata. “I’m a soldier the same as everyone else in this team. We are very fortunate not only to be a great team but also to be united.” Spain manager Luis Enrique admitted his team were “disappointed” in the dressing room having seen automatic qualification slip through their fingers but he remains upbeat. “It’s a pity the result but we have to be happy because we are leaders in this group of death. Our goal is to go through as the first team in this group,” said Enrique.

Germany must now beat Costa Rica to give themselves any hope of qualifying for the last-16 of the tournament. They must also pray that Spain do them a favour and avoid defeat against Japan, otherwise they will be sent crashing out. It is sure to be a nervy and frenetic night in Group E, in what has thrown up some of the most intriguing matches of the tournament so far.

