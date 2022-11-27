Google Launches Blockchain Node for Web3 Scalability – XR Today

This Thursday, Google debuted Blockchain Node Engine for its Cloud ecosystem. The firm’s new release promotes Web3 scalability by streamlining the self-distribution and self-management of decentralized data.

A blockchain node is a vital piece of infrastructure which records the transactions and movements of data on the network.

Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine helps Web3 developers by providing a node-hosting service which relays transactions, deploy smart contracts, and writes blockchain data. Using Google’s solution, a Web3 developer also gains access to the firm’s reliability, performance, and security.

Google Cloud is integrating the Etherium blockchain onto its Node Engine, allowing developers to create and manage Ethereum nodes with secure blockchain access.

Additionally, Google announced a partnership with Coinbase Cloud in early October to integrate the former’s infrastructure into Google Cloud’s decentralized infrastructure. The move also expands the breadth and interoperability of Google’s and Cloinbase blockchain marketplace reach.

Announced at #GoogleCloudNext: @coinbase has selected Google Cloud to build advanced exchange and data services… and more. Hear from CEO @brian_armstrong ↓ pic.twitter.com/j6vjexrLIP — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) October 11, 2022

Google Blockchain Node Engine Benefits

Google offers developers a streamlined blockchain management pipeline with its solution. Deploying blockchain nodes is usually a time-intensive task for Web3 developers that includes provisioning a compute instance, installing a blockchain client, and syncing nodes to the network.

Google’s engine speeds this process up by enabling developers to deploy nodes as a single operation, letting developers choose a desired region or network for distribution.

The service also provides various security configurations, preventing unauthorized groups from accessing blockchain nodes. Google Cloud implements a Virtual Private Cloud firewall system to support its privacy measures, which only allows trusted computing devices to access client endpoints.

The firm notes that blockchain developers can use its other security platforms, such as Cloud Armor, to improve privacy and avoid DDoS attacks.

Google Cloud ensures that its team monitors the blockchain platform and assists with outage problems. According to the firm, its service level agreement (SLA) means that developers can focus on users over infrastructure.

Scaling Web3

The news comes as various firms and technology companies refocus to support emerging Web3 and blockchain infrastructures. Many industry experts believe that Web3 and its related technologies contain the tools to enhance how people work and live.

For example, Salesforce introduced Cloud Pilot for sustainable NFT minting and distribution for brands and marketers. The service lowers the entry to Web3 crypto and NFT trading and allows users to participate using traditional payment methods without requiring a crypto wallet.

Massively popular NFT marketplace OpenSea recently also scaled NFT trading tremendously by introducing traditional payment schemes in April so anyone can participate in Web3 economics.

On the consumer side, OpenSea partnered with Warner Music Group in September to re-engage with its fanbase. The platformO also has key partnerships with Web3 and Metaverse firms, like STYLY, where the marketplace offers an accessible route into the digital economy.