Graeme Souness leaves Laura Woods ‘pinching herself’ after

Woods, who is also part of Sky Sports’ team across the domestic season, added that Souness’ comments were ‘a bit weird’ before the focus turned to France and Denmark. Unsurprisingly, Republic of Ireland great Roy Keane didn’t share Souness’ stance. In the ITV studio after the bore draw, he admitted his surprise by Southgate’s decisions and labelled England’ terrible’.

He stated: “We were surprised watching it; Gareth will have his reasons. He sees them more than anybody, but we were stood watching the game expecting Foden to come on.

“The subs that did come on didn’t have an impact. They did well the other day, but they looked leggy, short of ideas. From set-pieces, they didn’t look like a goal in their locker. A terrible performance.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our Facebook group by clicking here.