Greta Gerwig Explained Why She Was “Terrified” Of Making The

One of the many reasons why the Barbie movie is so hotly anticipated is because it was written and directed by Greta Gerwig — who’s responsible for such critically acclaimed movies as Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women.
As it turns out, though, Greta was quite anxious when it came down to making the movie.
During an appearance on Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast, Greta said she was actually “terrified” to put her stamp on the Barbie franchise.
“It was terrifying,” she recalled. “I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’”
“It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”
But the risky aspect of making the Barbie movie was also what drew Greta to the project to begin with.
“I think it was that feeling I had that it would be really interesting terror,” she recalled. “Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’”
“Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’”
