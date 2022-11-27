Half of adults admit to buying cheaper items that may not last as

The average adult has two faulty or malfunctioning products in their home at the moment, and only 29 percent are regularly buying premium items in the hope that it’ll save them money in the long run.

Despite their initial hesitance to splash the cash, four out of five of millennials recognise a difference in the quality and performance of household electrical items, such as kettles or chargers.

Natasha Bambridge, from business improvement, product testing, and standards company, BSI, which commissioned the research to highlight the importance of the BSI Kitemark, said: “This research has really highlighted the thought processes people go through when buying a product.

“For those seeking reassurance and confidence in the quality, safety, and durability of their purchases, looking for an independent certification logo, such as the Kitemark, can help when deciding which products to trust.

“Deciding between products with similar specifications and features can be confusing – so it’s important for consumers to do their research on what certification marks stand for, so they can be assured of the testing standards the product that they’re buying have met.”

The study found 58 percent of all adults are more likely to pay a premium to buy something that’s longer-lasting and more durable than other options.

But Gen Z adults – those aged 18-24 – were least likely to consider the lifespan of a product when making their purchase decision.

The cost-of-living crisis has driven some changes in habits, with 36 percent of all adults spending more time researching a product’s durability, to avoid purchasing products that aren’t likely to last long or stand up to everyday use.