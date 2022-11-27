Harry ‘living in fear’ as Queen’s close confidant may expose Sussexes





Prince Harry is “living in fear” that one of the late Queen’s closest confidants could expose the Sussexes, it has been claimed. Royal commentator Neil Sean, citing a “very good source,” suggested that the late Queen’s personal dresser Angela Kelly is the person Prince Harry “now fears the most”. This comes amid speculation that Ms Kelly, who has one book left of a three-book deal, could reveal explosive details about the couple and their relationship with the Queen.

The iconic fashion designer served as Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser to Queen Elizabeth II from 2002 until the Queen’s death this year. Mr Sean explained: “One of the late Queen’s closest confidants was none other than the personal dresser Angela Kelly. “According to a very good source, it is Angela that Harry now fears the most. “She had a three-book deal, two books have already come out.” JUST IN: Meghan Markle accused of ‘giving Prince Harry orders’

He continued: “According to the Palace, Ms Kelly has gone on holiday touring the US. “But others are suggesting she is putting pen to paper on her third book. “We know that the late monarch would have discussed many private things with Angela, and this is worrying Prince Harry.” Mr Sean suggested that Ms Kelly was one of the people Harry was referring to when he infamously voiced concern over whether the Queen had “the right people around her”.

However, he added that Charles was “not a huge fan” of Ms Kelly and the apartment may grace-and-favour apartment may be scrapped. The 65-year-old moved into Windsor during the Covid lockdown as part of the HMS Bubble team and helped Her Majesty with day-to-day care. The Queen invited Ms Kelly to move in full-time at Windsor Castle just three months before she died. The late monarch granted Ms Kelly her personal permission to secure a three-book deal of memoirs writing about her time working for the royals.

