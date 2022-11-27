Helena Bonham Carter hates cancel culture and treatment of JK

Helena Bonham Carter, 56, who famously played Bellatrix Lestrange in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise, has come to the defence of the author and said that she feels JK has been “hounded”.

“She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain.

She went on: “I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people.

In a new interview, Helena described the treatment as “horrendous” and “a load of b*****ks”.

JK has come under fire from LGBT+ activists in recent years, with some accusing her of being transphobic, which she denies.

“You don’t all have to agree on everything that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively; she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”

Helena also added to The Sunday Times that she believes if JK “hadn’t been the most phenomenal success” then the reaction would not have been so heightened.

She concluded: “So I think there’s a lot of envy unfortunately and the need to tear people down that motors a lot of this cancelling. And schadenfreude.”