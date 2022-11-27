How far have we come with Federated Learning part1(Machine

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Federated Learning on Non-IID Graphs via Structural Knowledge Sharing(arXiv)

Author : Yue Tan, Yixin Liu, Guodong Long, Jing Jiang, Qinghua Lu, Chengqi Zhang

Abstract : Graph neural networks (GNNs) have shown their superiority in modeling graph data. Owing to the advantages of federated learning, federated graph learning (FGL) enables clients to train strong GNN models in a distributed manner without sharing their private data. A core challenge in federated systems is the non-IID problem, which also widely exists in real-world graph data. For example, local data of clients may come from diverse datasets or even domains, e.g., social networks and molecules, increasing the difficulty for FGL methods to capture commonly shared knowledge and learn a generalized encoder. From real-world graph datasets, we observe that some structural properties are shared by various domains, presenting great potential for sharing structural knowledge in FGL. Inspired by this, we propose FedStar, an FGL framework that extracts and shares the common underlying structure information for inter-graph federated learning tasks. To explicitly extract the structure information rather than encoding them along with the node features, we define structure embeddings and encode them with an independent structure encoder. Then, the structure encoder is shared across clients while the feature-based knowledge is learned in a personalized way, making FedStar capable of capturing more structure-based domain-invariant information and avoiding feature misalignment issues. We perform extensive experiments over both cross-dataset and cross-domain non-IID FGL settings, demonstrating the superiority of FedStar.

2. A Dynamic Weighted Federated Learning for Android Malware Classification(arXiv)

Author : Ayushi Chaudhuri, Arijit Nandi, Buddhadeb Pradhan

Abstract : Android malware attacks are increasing daily at a tremendous volume, making Android users more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Researchers have developed many machine learning (ML)/ deep learning (DL) techniques to detect and mitigate android malware attacks. However, due to technological advancement, there is a rise in android mobile devices. Furthermore, the devices are geographically dispersed, resulting in distributed data. In such scenario, traditional ML/DL techniques are infeasible since all of these approaches require the data to be kept in a central system; this may provide a problem for user privacy because of the massive proliferation of Android mobile devices; putting the data in a central system creates an overhead. Also, the traditional ML/DL-based android malware classification techniques are not scalable. Researchers have proposed federated learning (FL) based android malware classification system to solve the privacy preservation and scalability with high classification performance. In traditional FL, Federated Averaging (FedAvg) is utilized to construct the global model at each round by merging all of the local models obtained from all of the customers that participated in the FL. However, the conventional FedAvg has a disadvantage: if one poor-performing local model is included in global model development for each round, it may result in an under-performing global model. Because FedAvg favors all local models equally when averaging. To address this issue, our main objective in this work is to design a dynamic weighted federated averaging (DW-FedAvg) strategy in which the weights for each local model are automatically updated based on their performance at the client. The DW-FedAvg is evaluated using four popular benchmark datasets, Melgenome, Drebin, Kronodroid and Tuandromd used in android malware classification research

3. Vertical Federated Learning(arXiv)

Author : Yang Liu, Yan Kang, Tianyuan Zou, Yanhong Pu, Yuanqin He, Xiaozhou Ye, Ye Ouyang, Ya-Qin Zhang, Qiang Yang

Abstract : Vertical Federated Learning (VFL) is a federated learning setting where multiple parties with different features about the same set of users jointly train machine learning models without exposing their raw data or model parameters. Motivated by the rapid growth in VFL research and real-world applications, we provide a comprehensive review of the concept and algorithms of VFL, as well as current advances and challenges in various aspects, including effectiveness, efficiency, and privacy. We provide an exhaustive categorization for VFL settings and privacy-preserving protocols and comprehensively analyze the privacy attacks and defense strategies for each protocol. In the end, we propose a unified framework, termed VFLow, which considers the VFL problem under communication, computation, privacy, and effectiveness constraints. Finally, we review the most recent advances in industrial applications, highlighting open challenges and future directions for VF