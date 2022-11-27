How Singular Value Decomposition works part1(Machine Learning)

Photo by Lily Kenyi on Unsplash

A SVD-based Dynamic Harmonic Phasor Estimator with Improved Suppression of Out-of-Band Interference(arXiv)

Author : Dongfang Zhao, Shisong Li, Fuping Wang, Wei Zhao, Songling Huang, Qing Wang

Abstract : The diffusion of nonlinear loads and power electronic devices in power systems deteriorates the signal environment and increases the difficulty of measuring harmonic phasors. Considering accurate harmonic phasor information is necessary to deal with harmonic-related issues, this paper focuses on realizing accurate dynamic harmonic phasor estimation when the signal is contaminated by certain interharmonic tones, i.e. the out-of-band interference (OBI). Specifically, this work introduces the singular value decomposition into the Taylor-Fourier transform algorithm, deriving a general decomposition form for harmonic phasor filters, and yielding a set of adjustable parameters. Then these parameters are configured to minimize the negative influence of OBI on the dynamic harmonic phasor filters. Based on the recommended parameter values, the optimized harmonic estimator is obtained, and then tested under signals distorted by OBI, harmonic, noise, and in worse cases, frequency deviation, and some dynamic conditions. Test results show the proposal achieves good harmonic phasor estimation even under multiple interferences and dynamic scenarios, and has a much weaker dependence on OBI tones compared to conventional approaches.

2.SVD-PINNs: Transfer Learning of Physics-Informed Neural Networks via Singular Value Decomposition (arXiv)

Author : Yihang Gao, Ka Chun Cheung, Michael K. Ng

Abstract : Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have attracted significant attention for solving partial differential equations (PDEs) in recent years because they alleviate the curse of dimensionality that appears in traditional methods. However, the most disadvantage of PINNs is that one neural network corresponds to one PDE. In practice, we usually need to solve a class of PDEs, not just one. With the explosive growth of deep learning, many useful techniques in general deep learning tasks are also suitable for PINNs. Transfer learning methods may reduce the cost for PINNs in solving a class of PDEs. In this paper, we proposed a transfer learning method of PINNs via keeping singular vectors and optimizing singular values (namely SVD-PINNs). Numerical experiments on high dimensional PDEs (10-d linear parabolic equations and 10-d Allen-Cahn equations) show that SVD-PINNs work for solving a class of PDEs with different but close right-hand-side functions

3. A mixed precision Jacobi SVD algorithm(arXiv)

Author : Weiguo Gao, Yuxin Ma, Meiyue Shao

Abstract : We propose a mixed precision Jacobi algorithm for computing the singular value decomposition (SVD) of a dense matrix. After appropriate preconditioning, the proposed algorithm computes the SVD in a lower precision as an initial guess, and then performs one-sided Jacobi rotations in the working precision as iterative refinement. By carefully transforming a lower precision solution to a higher precision one, our algorithm achieves about 2 times speedup on the x86–64 architecture compared to the usual one-sided Jacobi SVD algorithm in LAPACK, without sacrificing the accuracy.