A PSYCHOTHERAPIST’S ADVICE Stephanie Regan is a psychotherapist and relationship expert, stephanieregan.ie Should I stay or should I go? The answer of course, is not clearcut. Stephanie says one of the first things to consider is what stage the relationship is at. If it’s still relatively new, ie in the first six months, she encourages people not to try and fix things. ‘Don’t be putting your energy into that. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just not…