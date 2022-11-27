How To Split Screen In Call Of Duty Warzone 2

Splitscreen yet again makes a return to Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. This feature lets you and your friends play on a single device, whether it’s an Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. You can use it for tactical callouts, keep track of each other’s progress, and have a complete blast while you’re playing the game. After all, what better way to kill enemies with your friend when they’re right next to you?

Key Highlights

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is still one of the few games that support split-screen smoothly

Split Screen is a feature where you and your friends can play a game together on a single device

How to enable enabling Split Screen in COD Warzone 2.0 is different for Xbox and Playstation controllers, and Keyboard and Mouse.

Enabling Split Screen

When you’re in the game’s main menu, you’ll see a small prompt in the top-right corner of your screen saying “Add a Controller or Keyboard and Mouse for Splitscreen.” At this stage, connect your Keyboard and Mouse combo or your controller via USB or Bluetooth to your device.

For PlayStation controllers, press X to join the game. For Xbox controllers, press the A button. And if you have a Keyboard and mouse, tap the space bar instead. These prompt keys and buttons remain the same for all devices. Therefore, they’re applicable on any console or PC. After that, you’ll be asked to log in to the added player’s Activision ID and once that’s done, you can start playing together with your buddy.

A major detail you should keep in mind is that the Warzone and DMZ game modes do not support Splitscreen. However, you can still log into another account and play Modern Warfare 2 with Splitscreen enabled. But as of now, you cannot use it in Warzone 2.0.

Connecting your Activision ID

Once you’ve connected to your device and enabled Split Screen, it’s time to see how to get the added player’s in-game inventory in COD Warzone 2.0. It’s important to remember that you could choose whether to connect an Activision ID or play as a guest.

In the main menu, you’ll get a prompt asking you to log in to your second Activision ID. If you already have your friend’s user account pre-enabled on your console or PC, then you select that. Otherwise, you can also log in to your account with the in-game prompt. This returns all of your inventory, and you jump into the game with the best loadout you have.

If you don’t play with an Activision ID, then none of the added player’s achievements or play-time will be recorded. You’ll still be able to play with the default loadouts, but those usually don’t have the best guns or perks. For getting the equipment and weapons you want, you’ll have to unlock them in-game.

Restrictions Of Splitscreen In Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, Splitscreen does not work in Warzone 2.0 or DMZ. You also can’t play it in Spec Ops, GroundWar, Invasion, and Free-For-All in the Multiplayer. If you try to use Splitscreen in any other game mode, the game gives you a warning that the other player must disconnect before proceeding.

Here’s a list of game modes that Splitscreen does support:

Search And Destroy

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Prisoner Rescue

Hardpoint

3rd Person Moshpit

Headquarters

It’s also important to note that you can only add one additional player in Splitscreen. This does half the screen into 2 interfaces to give each player their side of the FOV, so you’ll need to have a wider screen to maintain a good sense of accuracy in the game.

Wrap Up

That concludes our guide on how to enable split screen in COD Warzone 2.0. It’s still a bummer to see that Splitscreen doesn’t work on Warzone. Perhaps it could be certain hardware limitations, where most PCs and especially last-gen consoles simply can’t load 2 huge maps simultaneously. Maybe within a few patch updates, however, Infinity Ward can finally have a workaround and somehow get this feature to work in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

If you’ve enabled Splitscreen in Warzone 2.0, and want to get an ideal loadout for your gun, consider reading this guide on the best equipment and the best perks in COD Warzone 2.0. For other in-game features, here’s a guide on how to change the ping color in Warzone 2.0 to make your crosshair easy to spot.