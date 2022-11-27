How to watch, stream your favorite holiday movies (and a few new

Now that you’ve polished off the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers, it’s time to get ready for the Christmas season. And nothing gets you in the mood like a classic Christmas movie. whether it’s laughing at Clark Griswold lose his mind over his lighting display malfunctions or getting misty-eyed at the ending of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

If you’re looking for a family movie night, or just a familiar favorite to have on in the background as you bake cookies, here’s a listing of where to find classic Christmas movies on TV and on streaming platforms.

Note: All TV listings are from TVGuide.com and tvlistings.zap2it.com and reflect air times two weeks in advance that are subject to change. This story will be periodically updated.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

On TV?

No dates available as of press time.

Streaming?

Available on Apple TV+.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

On TV?

Yes, from 9 p.m. Dec. 24 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25 on TNT.

Streaming?

Yes, it’s available to stream on HBO Max, on-demand from TBS and available to rent digitally for $3.99 from Warner Bros.

“Elf” (2003)

On TV?

Yes, airtimes as follows:

Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. on Cartoon Network.

Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. on Cartoon Network.

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on AMC.

Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. on AMC.

Streaming?

Available to stream on HBO Max, available to watch on-demand from TBS and available to rent digitally for $3.99 from Warner Bros.

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969)

On TV?

Yes, airtimes as follows:

Dec. 3 at 10:20 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. on Freeform.

Streaming?

No.

“George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” (1993)

On TV?

No dates available as of press time.

Streaming?

Available to stream on Hulu.

“Home Alone” (1990)

On TV?

Yes, airtimes as follows.

Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 2 at 4:20 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 4 at 6:40 p.m. on Freeform.

n Dec. 5 at 3:45 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m. on Freeform.

Streaming?

Available to stream on Disney +

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

On TV?

No dates available as of press time.

Streaming?

Available to stream on Peacock.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

On TV?

No dates available as of press time.

Streaming?

Available on Amazon Prime Video, on-demand on XUMO and USA.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

On TV?

Yes, air times as follows:

Nov. 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on TNT.

Nov. 28 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on TNT.

Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on TNT.

Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on TNT.

Streaming?

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

On TV?

Yes, air times as follows:

Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Dec. 4 at 5:35 on Freeform.

Streaming?

No.

“Scrooged” (1988)

On TV?

Yes, air times as follows:

Dec. 5 at 8:55 p.m. on Freeform.

Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. on Freeform.

Streaming?

Available to stream on Paramount + and Amazon Prime Video.

“White Christmas” (1954)

On TV?

Yes, air times as follows:

Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on AMC.

Nov. 29 at 9:15 a.m. on AMC.

Dec. 4 at 11:30 p.m. on AMC.

Streaming?

Available to stream on Netflix.

New Christmas movies and specials

“Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas” (2022)

Dolly Parton and some celebrity friends including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson star in this new musical about the holiday spirit. Airs on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

“Falling for Christmas” (2022)

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star in a Christmastime rom-com that takes place in a ski lodge. What more do you need? Available to stream on Netflix.

“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All” (2022)

Mariah Carey takes the stage at Madison Square Garden to perform classic holiday songs except for “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Just kidding, she’ll definitely do that one. Airs 8 p.m. Dec. 20 on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

“Santa Camp” (2022)

For those that think Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus aren’t real, check out this documentary about a summer gathering of professional Santas in New Hampshire organized by the New England Santa Society as they tackle the issue of diversity in the Santa industry. Available to stream on HBO Max.

“Spirited” (2022)

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds dance, joke and sing their way through this jolly new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” Available to stream on Apple TV+.