How well do you know Yellowstone?
By Immy Abdullah|In 2 hours
Yellowstone Season 5 is currently streaming on Stan, with new episodes dropping every Monday.
1.Yellowstone airs on which streaming service in Australia?
2.The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is located in which US State?
3.At the beginning of Season 1, who is the eldest of John Dutton’s children?
4.What is the name of Kayce and Monica’s son?
5.Chief Rainwater’s driver and bodyguard Mo is played by which Oglala Lakota actor?
6.What is the name of the character played by Wendy Moniz, who is Dutton’s love interest and currently the U.S. Senator for Montana?
7.Which of these movies did Kevin Costner not star in as the lead?
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
8.Which Today presenter calls Yellowstone his all-time favourite show?
