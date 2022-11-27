Humble Bundle Black Friday: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 50% off

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Chaotic Great Edition) is among the many games to receive a hefty discount as part of the Humble Bundle Black Friday sale. If you have yet to buy this fantastical spin-off of the Borderlands series, then make sure you don’t miss your chance to get it at half price.

Following in the footsteps of the popular Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, this game is set in a bizarre fantasy world which Tiny Tina has control over as a dungeon master (DM). It’s basically got the gameplay and charm of the main Borderlands games, but it’s all been transported into a new Dungeons and Dragons-esque world.

In our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review, we described it as being like Skyrim meets Rick and Morty, and if that sounds like your cup of tea, what are you waiting for? You might want to check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands system requirements guide if you’d like to be 100% sure you’re going to be able to run it before you commit, but other than that, go and get it.

Of course, that’s just one of many exciting deals in the Humble Bundle Black Friday sale. Valheim, Gotham Knights, and Read Dead Redemption 2 are all among the discounts. Here’s a selection of the best offers to look over:

Check out our guide on the best Black Friday deals to find even more bargains.