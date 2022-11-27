Categories
I Am Exhausted Merely Looking At Hilaria And Alec Baldwin’s


I hope you’re lying down, because the Baldwins are back at it with another…busy family photo.

In case you didn’t know, Hilaria and Alec have seven children together under the age of 10. The most recent addition to the family, Ilaria (aka the Spanish-sounding version of Hilaria), was born a few months ago.

Now, it’s not like I know much about having children — I’m just an idiot with internet access. SO take what you will from the range of emotions present in this image:

“Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours,” Hilaria wrote in the caption. Okay!!!

Alec, who I am most definitely not afraid of, posted this comment in response:

That’s not all the hijinks from the Baldwin familia this weekend! Alec was apparently “bothering” Hilaria, so she retaliated by wearing a shirt with his face on it.



