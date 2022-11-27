I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



With nearly 500 hotels spread across the greater Orlando Metro region, visitors to the City Beautiful certainly have no shortage of lodging options. I’ve lived in Orlando for over a decade, and in that time I’ve enjoyed multiple staycations and have scouted various accommodations around town for visiting friends and family.

For those planning to spend time at Walt Disney World, Universal, or any of the other Orlando theme parks, I usually advise dropping your luggage at one of the many incredible family-friendly resorts in the southwest part of the city, near the Dr. Phillips or Lake Buena Vista areas.

However, if you’re seeking a more eclectic or urban vibe for your stay, I recommend venturing toward the center or northern parts of the city. For business travelers and nightlife enthusiasts, check out downtown’s bustling Central Business District. For art, casual afternoon strolls, and local flair, explore Thornton Park, the residential sister of the business district, or travel a little further north to enjoy the brick streets and quaint shops of Winter Park.

Regardless of what you’re looking for, Orlando has an ideal accommodation for every type of traveler. Here’s my list of the best places to stay in town, from cozy boutique hotels to spacious resorts.