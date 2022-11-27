Illiana Ancestors: Facebook users win suit

Dick Eastman’s Genealogy Newsletter recently reported that a federal judge in California “gave final approval of a $90 million privacy settlement granted to Facebook users.”

The class-action suit was originally filed in California in 2011; however the suit will benefit Facebook users in other states as well. Read details at https://tinyurl.com/mujnjc46.

Research in non-population schedules detailed

Claire Kluskens has posted an article with information on the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Guide to Non-Population Census Records at https://tinyurl.com/praavb2m. This 15-page guide in PDF format is helpful for learning more about data found in these schedules which cover Mortality, Agricultural, Social Statistics, Industry/Manufacturing, Business and Defective/Dependent/Delinquent.

Be sure to scroll down to the end of the article which provides links to related information.

Effective internet surfing guide posted

The Canadian Institute of Technology (CIT) has posted a Guide to Effective Internet Surfing at https://tinyurl.com/yxx77kve.

Beginning as well as advanced genealogical researchers would be wise to take the advice offered. Especially note the concluding advice: “Be careful here as the best looking site may still give bogus or unproven information.”

Photos show Nazi destruction

An article in Smithsonian Magazine includes photos from Israel’s Holocaust Museum that “show mobs ransacking Jewish-owned homes, businesses and synagogues on Nov. 8 and 10, 1938.”

Photos taken on Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, are sad reminders of that event 84 years ago. The haunting article is online at https://tinyurl.com/5fj427dt.

Find child’s dad

An article dealing with genealogical research in the Netherlands provides guidance on learning the father of a child whose parents were not married. Although the examples are from the Netherlands, the research methods are applicable elsewhere. Read professional genealogist, Yvette Hoitink,’s strategy at https://tinyurl.com/ms86c4ze.

Death certificates valuable resource

“Death certificates hold a wealth of information for family historians, and should be one of the key documents in a genealogist’s search,” according to genealogist Katie Rebecca Garner’s article at https://tinyurl.com/2p9hxmrt. Documented case studies help to make her article even more relevant.

Telephone books can be helpful

Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted an article about the importance of using telephone books for family history research and she provides links to where to find them online at https://tinyurl.com/33bnsvvy.

Salem witch trials remembered

The Smithsonian Magazine has posted a brief history of the Salem witch trials in 1692/1693 at https://tinyurl.com/mryw6x5e.

More than 200 people were accused of witchcraft during those trials and 20 were executed. It was only in July of this year that the last convicted witch was officially exonerated. She was Elizabeth Johnson Jr.