I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott’s struggle with fiancé and stepdaughters

England Women’s World Cup champion Jill Scott, 35, is in the running to be crowned Queen of the Jungle this evening during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s grand finale, and her fiancé Shelly Unitt is backing her all the way. However, the loved-up engaged couple have had to power through extended amounts of time apart throughout their six-year relationship.
Shelly has two daughters, named Evie and Hattie, and often finds herself feeling divided between her commitment as a mum and her devotion to supporting Jill while she is out of the country for tournaments.
Evie and Hattie also really miss Jill when she is away competing in both football matches and now, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
The ITV show presented a new challenge for the family, as I’m A Celeb campmates are not permitted to have any contact with their loved ones or the outside world while living in the Australian jungle.
Shelly explained: “Jill with her football went away with tournaments month to month but we always have contact so this has been the first time ever not speaking.
“So I am really missing her, I think everyone is missing her.”
Fortunately for Jill’s partner, her children pushed her to travel to Oz to cheer the retired footballer on, rather than staying with them and watching the sports star on TV from the family home.
Shelly added to The Mirror: “It is a quieter home. Very quiet.
“I have got two daughters as well, Evie and Hattie, and so they are missing her and bouncing around. They will watch the show.
Jill and Shelly are also partners in both their personal and professional lives, as the duo opened up their own coffee shop, aptly named Boxx2Boxx Coffee – based in Manchester – in 2021.
The website reveals the business was named after Jill’s iconic role as a box-to-box midfielder throughout her “illustrious career for club and country”.
Shelly shared a rare insight into her hobbies and interests on the coffee shop’s website.
She penned: “Hey I’m Shelly the co-owner of Boxx2Boxx coffee shop, if you’re ever looking for me you will find me here because this is where I spend most days.
“A flat white is my go-to drink. When I get time off I love playing board games and cleaning!
“I enjoy getting out and going for walks with a good coffee!”
The coffee-lovers even involved the hot beverage in their engagement.
Jill posted an adorable photo of Shelly’s hand clutching onto a coffee with a dazzling diamond ring on her finger.
She wrote alongside the post, which was shared to Instagram in March 2020: “The best coffee so far.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’s grand finale airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1.
