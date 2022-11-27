I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott’s struggle with fiancé and stepdaughters

England Women’s World Cup champion Jill Scott, 35, is in the running to be crowned Queen of the Jungle this evening during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s grand finale, and her fiancé Shelly Unitt is backing her all the way. However, the loved-up engaged couple have had to power through extended amounts of time apart throughout their six-year relationship.

Shelly has two daughters, named Evie and Hattie, and often finds herself feeling divided between her commitment as a mum and her devotion to supporting Jill while she is out of the country for tournaments.

Evie and Hattie also really miss Jill when she is away competing in both football matches and now, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The ITV show presented a new challenge for the family, as I’m A Celeb campmates are not permitted to have any contact with their loved ones or the outside world while living in the Australian jungle.

Shelly explained: “Jill with her football went away with tournaments month to month but we always have contact so this has been the first time ever not speaking.

