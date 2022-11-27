I’m a Celeb’s Mike Tindall shares loved-up snap with wife Zara

Mike Tindall, 44, was voted out of the jungle last night, leaving him to finish fourth place on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The former Rugby player seemed to be in good spirits as he was reunited with his wife Zara, as Mike took to his socials to share a snap from their tearful reunion.

Mike took to Instagram to share a series of pictures as he enjoyed a coffee date with his wife after being away from each other for three weeks.

The Rugby legend could be seen gazing into his wife’s eyes as he sported a grey T-shirt and a beige baseball cap.

While Zara, who was also staring lovingly at her husband, sported a denim playsuit for the occasion.

He captioned the post in view of his 272,000 Instagram followers: “Reunited!!! Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime”.

Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner are left in the I’m a Celebrity jungle to battle it out for the crown this evening.