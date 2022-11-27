Increased nervousness around investments in China, says Norway’s

There is an increased nervousness around investments in China, said Norway’s ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, in an interview to Mint. Frydenlund spoke about a new Cold War in the making with Russia’s hot war in Ukraine. He added that the Ukraine war has wiped out any trust in Vladimir Putin, with the conflict being a primal national security interest for Norway. He also spoke about Norfund, a Norwegian investment fund for emerging markets, increasing its focus on India, with a substantial proportion of its funds going to India. Edited excerpts:
