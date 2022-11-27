Inflation relief checks by state live online update: California,

Which areas in the US have seen the highest rates of inflation?

Inflation has impacted the four regions of the US to varying degrees. What causes these differences? There are many variables, one being the transportation networks responsible for delivering goods. Higher oil prices can lead to an increase in logistics and transport costs, which consumers see reflected in the goods they consume in their grocery stores and other retailers.

At 8.1 percent, the West and the South saw the greatest increases in the Consumer Price Index between October 2021 and 2022. Followed by a 7.4 percent surge in the Midwest and a 6.8 percent boost in the Northeast.

In Western states, the BLS tracked a major increase in the price of gasoline (33 percent), which has contributed to their higher rates of inflation. When you remove the increases in energy and food markets, the year-over-year figure moves down to 6.4 percent.

In the South, food at home, meaning groceries, has increased 12.7 percent over the last year, which has contributed to their over eight percent increase in the CPI. Aside from food, shelter also drove the increases, with the BLS reporting that the “owner’s equivalent rent increased 8.6 percent over the past year and rent of primary residence rose 10.2 percent.”