Inside King Charles’ adorable bond with his grandchildren

King Charles is a doting grandfather to his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and he takes his role very seriously indeed. It seems a lot of his grandparenting inspiration came from his own late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.
During his childhood and adolescent years, Charles was frequently pictured with the Queen Mother.
The pair would often attend royal events together, including the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday celebrations in 2000.
Now Charles himself is a grandfather to five royal children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 4, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.
After Prince George was born in 2013, Charles told the Telegraph how “important” it is to bond with your grandchildren when they are little.
READ MORE: Princess Charlotte could get tiara debut before Beatrice and Eugenie
Previously speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Gardener’s Question Time, he stated: “The most important thing is I got him [George] planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth.
“That’s the way I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, ‘Do you see how much the tree has grown?’, or whatever, and you hope that they take an interest.”
A few years ago Charles’ wife Queen Camilla remarked upon his talent for storytelling.
She said: “Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter.
READ MORE: Princess Margaret’s huge ‘Triumph of Love’ tiara showed off blue gems
Charles is a step-grandfather to the Queen Consort’s five grandchildren through her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.
Tom Parker Bowles has two children, Lola and Frederick, while Laura Lopes has three children, Eliza and twins Gus and Louis.
Charles is often pictured with his grandchildren at royal events and famously held up Eliza so she could get a better view from the Buckingham Palace balcony when she was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ 2011 wedding.
Charles also delighted royal fans when he entertained a spirited Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
Source link