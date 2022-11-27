Iran call for FIFA to kick USA out of World Cup ahead of crunch

Section 13 of the FIFA rules reads: “Any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or group of people through contemptuous, discriminatory or derogatory words or actions (by any means whatsoever) on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation, language, religion, political opinion, wealth, birth or any other status or any other reason, shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure.”

The agency confirmed on Sunday that the Iranian Football Federation will file an official complaint on the matter to FIFA’s ethics committee.

Iranian football and head coach Carlos Queiroz have also recently called for BBC pundit Jurgen Klinsmann to resign following comments he made after their side defeated Wales 2-0 to set up Tuesday’s clash with the USA.